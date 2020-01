The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington is celebrating Boris’ the bear’s birthday!

The 34-year-old polar bear is most likely the oldest male polar bear in the world according to his caretakers. Most polar bears live into their 20’s.



Boris was born in Germany and was part of two circuses before being rescued and sent to America. He celebrated his 34th birthday on December 15, 2019 and his caretakers say he’s in great health and enjoying his retirement.