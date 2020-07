Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Steven Brault teamed up with stars of the Broadway show “Hadestown” for a rendition of “Take Me Out To Ballgame.”

In the video, there are appearances from some MLB greats and their families: Sharon Robinson, daughter of Jackie Robinson, Nick Swisher, a former MLB All-Star, and Ozzie Smith a Baseball Hall of Fame inductee.

Brault released a show-tunes album “A Pitch at Broadway” of him performing songs from a variety of musicals.