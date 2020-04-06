Pink is now free of virus and donating to relief efforts

The singer Pink says she’s now Coronavirus-free after testing positive two weeks ago.



Pink says in an Instagram post, she and her three-year-old son started showing symptoms.

After testing positive and isolating for two weeks, however, she says her latest test results are negative.

To thank healthcare providers Pink says she’s donating a million dollars.

Half will got to LA’s COVID-19 fund. The other half will go to the Temple University emergency fund in Philadelphia. She says her mom worked there for 18 years.