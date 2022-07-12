Sponsored Content By Philipsburg Heritage Days

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar talk to Jim Pollock all about the 2022 Philipsburg Heritage Days “Rich History, Prosperous Future.” The Heritage Days kick off Tuesday, July 12, 2022, with a vesper service at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church followed by fun for the whole family with live music, a watermelon eating contest, a grand parade, fireworks, and more!

Complete List of Events below:

Hours: 10:00 AM – 9:30 PM on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM on Saturday.

Tuesday, July 12

Vesper Services & Awards Ceremony

7:00 PM – The Vesper Services opening Philipsburg Heritage Days at the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. During the services Philipsburg Heritage Days Community Awards will be presented.

Vesper Services is sponsored by Beezer Heath Funeral Home. Music will be provided by the Valley Voices.

Community Awards are sponsored by Blaise Alexander Chevrolet Buick of Philipsburg.

Wednesday, July 13

7:00 PM – Watermelon Eating Contest. Location: Front St by the towers.

8:00 PM – Killin’ Time – country/western. Location: Sound Stage.

Thursday, July 14

6:00 PM – YMCA Student Youth Theatre – select songs from Cinderella. Location: Sound Stage.

8:00 PM – The Gill Street Band – Nine piece classic funk/soul/r&b. Location: Sound Stage.

Friday, July 15

1:00 PM – 4:30 PM – Flower Show. Location: Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church

6:00 PM – Jazzercise. Location: Sound Stage.

8:00 PM – Hair Force One – Classic Rock. Location: Sound Stage.

Saturday, July 16

2:00 PM – Grand Parade. Fire company equipment judging will take place from 10 AM to Noon. NOTE: Judging will take place at the high school

5:00 PM – Drum and Bugle Corps Presentation. Location: Front Street near Philipsburg Towers.

10:00 PM – Fireworks. Band entertainment will be provided at the Cold Stream Pavilion starting at 7:00 PM, until the start of fireworks. Fireworks sponsored by Philipsburg Borough. Entertainment provided by – Screwdriver Sally.

Sunday, July 17

Philipsburg Community Day at Delgrosso’s Amusement Park