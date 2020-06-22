Petition to rename Columbus, Ohio to……”Flavortown?!”

A petition to rename the city of Columbus, OH, has more than 17,000 signatures, and it’s hoping to embrace a signature saying from Food Network star Guy Fieri.



Tyler Woodbridge, creator of the petition, says the city needs a new name altogether and he’s petitioning for “Flavortown” in honor of Columbus native, Guy Fieri.

Christopher Columbus has been criticized for his cruelty to indigenous people, which is sparking the desire for a name change. The city is taking down Columbus’ statue from their city hall.