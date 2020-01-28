Petition to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo

In the wake of his tragic passing in a helicopter crash Sunday, there is now a petition to change the NBA logo to honor Kobe Bryant.

According to Change.org, over 1.5 million people have signed the petition to change the NBA logo image to a silhouette of Bryant. The current logo is a silhouette of former L.A. Laker Jerry west, who orchestrated the draft day trade that brought Kobe to Los Angeles.

On Sunday, West said “I will love Kobe forever and always cherish the time that I spent with him. I watched him grow from an energetic kid into the man he became, making a difference in so many people’s lives.”