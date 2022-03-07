CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Perret’s Catering Company has been serving crowds and events since 2017. Owner Rebecca Perret graduated from Penn State in 2005 with a degree in hospitality management. In 2017, Rebecca and her husband, Brandon who is the chef started to cater weddings, parties, baby showers and other occasions. What started as whipping up meals for their church resulted in them created beautiful station displays for larger events. They now cater large venues up to 300 people.

The team can prepare several varieties and options as far as meals or stations for any occasion. Rebecca and Brandon whipped up a beautiful plate for the Studio 814 team, stuffed chicken breast, beef tenderloin, corn casserole, brussels sprouts, and mac n’ cheese.

To contact Perret’s Catering Company, give them a call at (814) 599-7601 or visit their website here.