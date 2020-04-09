Performers turn flatbed trailer into trampoline!

Czech theater performers hit the streets to bring entertainment right up to people’s doorsteps during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Out of work and anxious to entertain again, a circus company in Prague attached a trampoline to a flatbed trailer.

The Coronavirus lockdown rules forbid more than two people from assembling at once. So, the mobile performance only stops for a few minutes at a time before too many curious people gather around.

Performer Dan Komarov said this is in support of live performances and culture. He says “We want to make sure the people know that we are still here, even though we cannot perform normally.”

The theater company plans more “guerrilla performances” during the lockdown but says it is keeping them secret for now.