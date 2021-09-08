Perfect cocktails for that transition from Summer into Fall

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by Studio 814 for some delicious sips, not just for Labor Day but for the perfect transition from Summer into Fall.
Check out these recipes below:
Cocktail Recipes:
Irish Lemonade (Cocktail of the Month)
Ingredients
- 1 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey (on sale for $27.99)
- 2 oz Goslings Ginger Beer ($6.99)
- 2 oz lemonade
- 1 dash Angostura Bitters ($16.99)
- 1 mint sprig
Directions
- Combine first three ingredients in a mason jar.
- Add bitters and fill mason jar with ice; stir.
- Garnish with mint sprig.
Pineapple Gin Punch
Ingredients
- 2 oz Bluecoat Elderflower Gin ($34.99)
- ½ oz Gran Gala Orange Liqueur ($19.99)
- 4 oz pineapple juice
- ¾ tsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 pinch all spice
- Jaume Serra Cristalino Cava Brut ($11.99)
- 1 pineapple wedge
Directions
- Combine first five ingredients in a wine class filled with ice; stir.
- Top with sparkling wine.
- Garnish with skewered pineapple.
Strawberry Cooler
Ingredients
- 4 oz Cupcake Vineyards Rose ($11.99)
- ½ oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge Liqueur ($11.99)
- ½ oz strawberry puree
- 2 lemon wheels
Directions
- Combine first three ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice; stir.
- Garnish with lemon wheels.