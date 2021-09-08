Perfect cocktails for that transition from Summer into Fall

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by Studio 814 for some delicious sips, not just for Labor Day but for the perfect transition from Summer into Fall.

Check out these recipes below:

Cocktail Recipes:

Irish Lemonade (Cocktail of the Month)

Ingredients

1 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey (on sale for $27.99)

2 oz Goslings Ginger Beer ($6.99)

2 oz lemonade

1 dash Angostura Bitters ($16.99)

1 mint sprig

Directions

Combine first three ingredients in a mason jar. Add bitters and fill mason jar with ice; stir. Garnish with mint sprig.

Pineapple Gin Punch

Ingredients

2 oz Bluecoat Elderflower Gin ($34.99)

½ oz Gran Gala Orange Liqueur ($19.99)

4 oz pineapple juice

¾ tsp fresh lemon juice

1 pinch all spice

Jaume Serra Cristalino Cava Brut ($11.99)

1 pineapple wedge

Directions

Combine first five ingredients in a wine class filled with ice; stir. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with skewered pineapple.

Strawberry Cooler

Ingredients

4 oz Cupcake Vineyards Rose ($11.99)

½ oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge Liqueur ($11.99)

½ oz strawberry puree

2 lemon wheels

Directions