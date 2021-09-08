Perfect cocktails for that transition from Summer into Fall

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by Studio 814 for some delicious sips, not just for Labor Day but for the perfect transition from Summer into Fall.

Check out these recipes below:

Cocktail Recipes:

Irish Lemonade (Cocktail of the Month)

Ingredients

  • 1 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey (on sale for $27.99)
  • 2 oz Goslings Ginger Beer ($6.99)
  • 2 oz lemonade
  • 1 dash Angostura Bitters ($16.99)
  • 1 mint sprig

Directions

  1. Combine first three ingredients in a mason jar.
  2. Add bitters and fill mason jar with ice; stir.
  3. Garnish with mint sprig.

Pineapple Gin Punch

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Bluecoat Elderflower Gin ($34.99)
  • ½ oz Gran Gala Orange Liqueur ($19.99)
  • 4 oz pineapple juice
  • ¾ tsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1 pinch all spice
  • Jaume Serra Cristalino Cava Brut ($11.99)
  • 1 pineapple wedge

Directions

  1. Combine first five ingredients in a wine class filled with ice; stir.
  2. Top with sparkling wine.
  3. Garnish with skewered pineapple.

Strawberry Cooler

Ingredients

  • 4 oz Cupcake Vineyards Rose ($11.99)
  • ½ oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge Liqueur ($11.99)
  • ½ oz strawberry puree
  • 2 lemon wheels

Directions

  1. Combine first three ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice; stir.
  2. Garnish with lemon wheels.

