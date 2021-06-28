Penn State Health Physical Therapist shares core strengthening exercises

Penn State Health Medical Group can help you with your work-related injuries, acute and chronic pain, post-operative rehabilitation, or athletic injury rehab.

Lead Physical Therapist for Penn State Health Sports Medicine Dean Plafcan shares some exercises to strengthen your core. At Penn State Health, you don’t just get a standard “cookie cutter” formula as your PT care plan, but instead a personalized plan that fits your needs.

Penn State Health Medical Group is the official healthcare provider of Penn State Athletics. Get a patient-specific plan that is customized based on your diagnosis and individual goals.

