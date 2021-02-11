Penn State Altoona’s African American Read-In goes virtual

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Harriett Gaston, academic advisor at Penn State Altoona, joined the show to discuss this year’s African American Read-In.

The read-in brings people together to read and listen to African American and African literature of all genres. Poetry, fiction, non-fiction and more are read by guest readers, students and even members of the community.

The idea of the African American Read-In was established by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English in 1990 to make literacy a focus for Black History Month. Gaston says read-ins take place all over and they are recorded to report back to the NCTE to show how many people are taking part.

The event at Penn State Altoona this year requires people to RSVP for the Zoom discussion, but you can also watch along on Facebook Live. The Sunday event takes place on February 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is in memory of the late Don Witherspoon, former Blair County NAACP President and community leader. The festivities continue on February 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..

More information on how you can participate can be found on their website and Facebook page.