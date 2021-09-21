Penn Cambria Marching Band to host first community festival full of family fun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn Cambria Marching Band is holding it’s first Community Festival on Sunday September 26, 2021 from 1pm-5pm at the Veterans Park & Playground in Cresson.

Amy Hazlett, President of the Penn Cambria Band Boosters says “this will be a big fundraising event but also a great day of community fun!” There will be assorted craft vendors, games, food and of course, music from the Penn Cambria Marching Band.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner also chats with Penn Cambria marching band director Mrs. Rebekah Stombaugh about how the funds from this community festival can help send the students to perform at Hershey Park in the upcoming months.

Here are just some of what you can expect this Sunday:

MUSIC BY THE PC MARCHING BAND, HORNITUDE, AND DJ BANKS. 50/50 DRAWING & RAFFLE PRIZES – ASSORTED CRAFT VENDORS.

LILLY MOUNTAIN ALPACAS

THE HOME DEPOT KIDS WORKSHOP

FROSTY’S CABOOSE ICE CREAM

HOT DOGS, HALUSKI, PULLED PORK, WALKING TACOS, NACHOS, DRINKSHOGUE’S FUN FACTORY COTTON CANDY & POPCORN