Paws in the Park is back again this year — bigger & better!

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the Central PA Humane Society‘s biggest fundraisers of the year, Paws in the Park is back again!

Becky Felton of the Humane Society says the facility relies on fundraisers like this one to help fund the needs and care of the animals in the shelter. “We don’t care how much it costs, we prioritize that animals needs,” says Felton.

For the past few years the Disc-connected K-9s have been putting on shows at this event. Based out of Florida, the Frisbee dog team is ready to perform with one of their new star dogs, “Frizz.” Trainer, Lawrence Fredrick works with the pups to train them as they travel around the world for their performances.

Paws in the Park is Saturday September 18 and Sunday September 19 at Legion Park in Hollidaysburg. The beer tents opens at 1 p.m. and the Battle of the Bands kicks off at 2 p.m. starting with Bone Jacked.