Pat Sajak tweeted “the worst has passed” after having emergency surgery for a blocked intestine last week.



The show canceled last Thursday’s taping while Sajak dealt with the matter.

Friday, co-host Vanna White stepped in to tape the show while he was out.



The longtime Wheel of Fortune host said he’ll be out of the hospital soon unless Vanna has completely take over. She responded by tweeting the show without Sajack was like “a word without vowels.”