Nick Smith and Codie Howard live locally in Bedford, Bedford County. Howard is a teacher, and Smith is a Civil Engineer/Marketing Director. They have taken their passion for art, customization, and more to create unique gifts for special events in the form of their business Smoward Studio (a combination of their last names — Smith and Howard).

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Codie about Smoward Studio’s beautiful (and light!) earrings made of resin, acrylic, wood, and leather. There is something for every personality!

The couple also designs and creates unique gifts for special events. Their laser allows them to engrave and cut on acrylic, wood, and leather. Some examples include customized keychains, bottle openers, cutting boards, displays, ornaments, home decor, and so much more. Smoward Studio specializes in designing jewelry for special occasions. The duo love custom designs because they know how rewarding it can be to help make someone’s day even more special.

Meet Smoward Studio and 25 other local vendors at the Handpicked Handmade Curated Collective on Sunday, July 31st from 12 PM to 4 PM at the U.S. Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg.