Orange-Cranberry-Pecan Scones with Chef Terry

Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy learns how to make orange-cranberry-pecan scones from Chef Terry from the U.S. Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg. Tina Labriola from the Boro Coffee Company also stopped by to whip up a sweet caffeine beverage!
by: Rebecca PetnerPosted: / Updated:
Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy learns how to make orange-cranberry-pecan scones from Chef Terry from the U.S. Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg. Tina Labriola from the Boro Coffee Company also stopped by to whip up a sweet caffeine beverage!