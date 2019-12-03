Orange-Cranberry-Pecan Scones with Chef Terry

Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy learns how to make orange-cranberry-pecan scones from Chef Terry from the U.S. Hotel Tavern in Hollidaysburg. Tina Labriola from the Boro Coffee Company also stopped by to whip up a sweet caffeine beverage!

