Oprah Winfrey and her longtime partner Stedman Graham are practicing social distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic — and that includes staying away from each other. Stedman is currently residing in the couple’s guest house in Santa Barbara, California.



Winfrey took to Instagram and noted that she had pneumonia last year and only stopped taking antibiotics last week due to a bronchial infection.

Another reason for taking extra precautions is the fact that Graham recently traveled on a plane.