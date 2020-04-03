Oprah pledges to donate $10M to COVID-19 relief efforts

Oprah Winfrey is helping amid the Coronavirus crisis with a pretty hefty donation.

The billionaire media mogul announced in a video posted to Instagram that she will donate $10-million to Coronavirus relief efforts.

One million dollars of it will go to America’s Food Fund — a new initiative helping to feed local communities.

Winfrey wasn’t specific about how the rest of her donation will be spent, but she did say it will go to Americans in cities across the country, as well as where she grew up, in rural Mississippi, Milwaukee, and Tennessee.