JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Andi Palmar, Executive Director of Operation BeYOUtiful, and co-chair member Eileen Graham to talk about the non-profit organization.

Operation: BeYOUtiful provides wigs to young ladies and women who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy or other medically related hair loss conditions.

They believe that beauty shines from the inside out! At Operation: BeYOUtiful, the team works “to give girls the confidence back that they need in order to regain normalcy in their everyday lives.”

Their mission is “To instill hope, confidence and inspiration in young girls battling medically related hair loss.”

The organization hopes that local corporations will also get involved and sponsor their Superheros, Vixens, and Villans Gala on October 1, 2022 at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center in Johnstown. There are also still some tickets available to this amazing evening!

Plus — on October 1st you can join in on the Operation BeYOUtiful Holiday Haul! For just $20, you will get 24 chances to win prizes valuing over $20,000.

If you or anyone you know needs a wig or would like to volunteer with Operation BeYOUtiful, head over to their website or call 724-570-9273.