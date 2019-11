A new baby giraffe, one of an endangered sub-species, appeared for the first time for visitors at Liberec Zoo in the Czech Republic on November 6, 2019.

The baby belongs to the Rothschild’s Giraffe sub-species which is thought to have fewer than 2,000 still living in the wild. Although less than two weeks old, the baby already stands 6’3” tall and weighs around 132 pounds.