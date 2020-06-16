Breaking News
Coroner identifies remains found at Twin Lakes Rec. area in Elk County

Online Petition to replace Confederate statues in Tennessee with Dolly Parton

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There’s a move to replace Confederate statues in Tennessee with statues of country icon Dolly Parton.

The change.org petition has collected more than 15,000 signatures.

The organizer says Dolly Parton’s philanthropic heart and inspiring music has changed Tennessee, and the world, for the better.

Last week, lawmakers voted against a bid to remove a controversial bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee state capitol. Forrest is Confederate General with alleged ties to the KKK.

While the idea of replacing Confederate monuments with Dolly Parton may seem funny, organizers say the history is anything but.

The singer-songwriter’s Dollywood Foundation has provided books and scholarships to millions of American children. Parton has also contributed millions of dollars to dozens of organizations such as the Red Cross and COVID-19 research centers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss