Online Petition to replace Confederate statues in Tennessee with Dolly Parton

There’s a move to replace Confederate statues in Tennessee with statues of country icon Dolly Parton.



The change.org petition has collected more than 15,000 signatures.

The organizer says Dolly Parton’s philanthropic heart and inspiring music has changed Tennessee, and the world, for the better.

Last week, lawmakers voted against a bid to remove a controversial bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee state capitol. Forrest is Confederate General with alleged ties to the KKK.

While the idea of replacing Confederate monuments with Dolly Parton may seem funny, organizers say the history is anything but.

The singer-songwriter’s Dollywood Foundation has provided books and scholarships to millions of American children. Parton has also contributed millions of dollars to dozens of organizations such as the Red Cross and COVID-19 research centers.