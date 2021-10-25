One weekend left for terrifying memories at Haunted Hollow in Somerset County

ROCKWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Haunted Hollow in Rockwood, Somerset County, is celebrating its 25th season of scares. Doug Huston, Owner and Finance & Marketing Director of the attraction says it’s like a theme park with five attractions in one location.

According to Huston, the attraction features unique attractions you can’t experience anywhere else. “It’s raw and authentic, from the dark hallways of an actual circa 1800’s farmhouse to the blood red color of the acid mine drainage, the putrid, rotting smell of the swamp gases and wagon rides across desolate, moonlit fields.”

Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar are lead through the Bruner Boarding House by their tour-guide, Skittles. Take a look at all the haunting frights inside and hear the screams within.

Time for a little makeup touch-up for TV. Morgan and Rebecca are transformed by the makeup artists at Haunted Hollow. Chris Halle, Makeup & Costuming Supervisor, adds prosthetics to create realistic wounds. From a slit throat, to a bullet in the head, Halle adds the details to each performer. She says it only takes about 5 to 10-minutes to create the looks on each performer. And her favorite part of Haunted Hollow is that they are a “family.”

Photographer Mia Custer from WhatMiaSaw Photography and her boyfriend David Mankey of Dark Shade Films are shooting a movie on location at the Haunted Hollow called “The Final Haunt.”

