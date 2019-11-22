One Dollar Hotel in Japan

The Asahi Ryokan Hotel in Japan is offering one of its rooms for just a dollar per night to guests willing to be live-streamed during their stay.



The hotel’s 27-year-old owner says he got the idea when a British YouTuber guest broadcast most of his stay.



Travelers capitalizing on the offer will appear live on the YouTube channel “One Dollar Hotel.” Audio is not broadcast and you can turn the lights off. The bathroom is also out of camera range. When the live-streaming room isn’t occupied, the video feed switches to the hotel owner working in his office.