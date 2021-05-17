“Oh What A Night!” is coming to Tyrone!

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — “Oh What A Night!” is a musical tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons that has traveled all over the world. They are coming to Tyrone for the annual concert fundraiser for the Tyrone Snyder Library on Saturday, June 5th at 7 p.m. at the Tyrone Area High School Auditorium.

A concert is held annually to raise money for the library but 2020 saw their event get cancelled. The concert is back and ready to show everyone a good time!

Tickets are on sale now for $35 and are limited to 600! On school property, social distancing and masks will be required.

For tickets or more information call 814-684-2030.