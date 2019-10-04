Oh my! That’s two-ply? Gorgeous gowns made from toilet paper

Ladies you’ve got to see this! Soft, but strong, the top three gowns from this year’s toilet paper wedding dress contest were a mix of intricate detail and innovative design.

The winning dress was chosen from a field of more than 1,500 entries sent in from all over the United States.

The judges said ‘yes’ to a design created by 42-year-old Mimoza Haska of Surfside Beach, South Carolina. Originally from Albania, Haska said she learned to crochet from her mother and crochets when misses home.

Forty-eight double rolls of Quilted Northern Ultra Plush toilet paper were used to make the dress and Haska said took more than four-hundred hours to compete.

This was the fifteenth year for the toilet paper wedding dress competition. The winner received a $10,000 prize.