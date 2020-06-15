Oh Diego! 100-year-old Tortoise helps bring back his species with high libido

Biologists say 100-year-old Diego came to the rescue by having so much sex he brought his kind back from the brink of extinction.

Before Diego was put on loan from the San Diego Zoo, the Island of Espanola was down to just 14 Galapagos Tortoises. Now thanks to Diego’s heroic, romantic efforts, the island has been re-populated with more than 2,000 tortoises.

The Galapagos National Parks Service estimates that Diego accounts for about 40% of that population. Diego is now able to retire after a career as perhaps the most desirable shell-dweller of all time.