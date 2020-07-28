NY Restaurant roping-off Regis Philbin’s table as living memorial

A popular New York restaurant is honoring the late TV icon Regis Philbin.

Philbin and his wife Joyce often enjoyed dining at Nino’s Restaurant. Now, the owner is permanently roping-off the couple’s table as a living memorial. Philbin’s favorite meal at the establishment was Caesar salad and grilled Dover sole.

Philbin was known best for co-hosting t-v’s long-running Live with Regis and Kathie Lee and Live with Regis and Kelly. He was nominated for 37 daytime Emmy awards throughout his career and won six.

Philbin died on Friday — one month shy of his 89th birthday.

