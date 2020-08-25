Notorious B.I.G.’s crown up for sale

Notorious B.I.G.’s crown is going up for auction. The rap legend wore and signed the crown in the iconic 1997 King of New York photo shoot for Rap Pages Magazine. Notorious B.I.G. was shot to death just three days later.

The Biggie Smalls’ crown photo went on to become one of hip hop culture’s most recognizable images.

Auction House Sotheby’s wrote on Twitter that the 90’s rap artifact would be auctioned on September 15, 2020 in New York.

The live auction will include many other items. With more than 120 lots, it pays tribute to hip hop’s history and cultural impact.

Billboard Magazine reports that it will also include possessions of the late rap legend Tupac Shakur.