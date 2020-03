The Batman is about to get fast and furious. Matt Reeves, director of the reboot “The Batman,” shared a first look at the dark knight’s new wheels.

The photos released on Twitter show actor Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit standing alongside the car.

The new version resembles a classic hotrod more so than some of the futuristic flying models seen in past films.

“The Batman” is set for release next year in 2021.