Sponsored Content by A4TD

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A4TD or Associates for Training and Development is a nonprofit corporation that has been in operation for over 36-years. They administer training programs that help individuals obtain or retain employment. If you’re 55 and older and seeking a job, A4DT can help!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Jessica Houck, Director of Programs, and Linda Lord, a case management participant assistant who is currently in an internship at A4TD in Altoona, Pa.

A4DT is primarily grant-funded. They operate the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP), a program of the United States Department of Labor.

Are you eligible for help through A4TD?

Low income, unemployed mature workers 55-years-old and older who have barriers to employment and need training are eligible for assistance with A4TD.

“I was a merchandiser at a local company and my husband got sick, so I left that job to take care of him and he passed away. I found myself 69-years old, unemployed and I had lost half my income. I didn’t know what kind of marketable skills I had….and I thought I need to reinvent myself. I need to find new goals,” said Lord. That’s when she found a flyer for A4TD and called the number for the local chapter in Altoona: 717-437-3125.

With the help of A4TD, Lord has expanded her office skills tenfold, and can’t wait to see where her new resume takes her!

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

If you’re interested in learning more about A4DT, head over to www.a4td.org, email Jessica at jhouck@a4td.org, or call 717-437-3125. You never know what opportunity is awaiting in this next chapter of your life.