No Penn State Fans allowed in the stands for 2020 season

Some big news out of Penn State — it’s official no fans will be allowed in the stands this season at Beaver Stadium.



Today, Sandy Barbour, the Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, sent an email to fans. She says the Penn State Athletics Department has been in communication with the Governor’s office and has worked closely with university leadership, Big Ten, NCAA and state and county public health officials to make their decision.

In her email, Barbour writes:

“As of today, the current large group gatherings guidance from the Governor’s office limits capacity to 250 people for outside events and 25 people for inside events. Therefore, under the current conditions and current state orders, our fall sports events would be conducted without fans in the general seating areas of our facilities.”