No more teardrops on this guitar! T-Swift to receive Artist of the Decade Award

Taylor swift receive will receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the American Music Awards next month.

Dick Clark Productions announced today that Swift will be honored during the live telecast on November 24th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

At the show, she has a chance to break Michael Jackson’s record for most wins. Swift has won 23 AMA’s and has five nominations this year. Michael Jackson holds the record for most wins with 24 trophies. Swift has won more awards at this show than anyone else during this decade.