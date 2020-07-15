No mask, no entry. Walmart requiring all customers to wear masks starting Monday

Walmart is now requiring all customers to wear face masks starting Monday July 20, 2020.



There are currently no federal mandate on masks, however, the CDC recommends wearing a face covering in public to reduce the spread of Coronavirus.

Walmart says roughly 65% of its 5,000-plus stores, including Sam’s Club locations, are in areas that have government mandates on face coverings.

Other major national chains have also started requiring customers to wear masks including Starbucks and Best Buy. Large retailers initially hesitated to make face coverings mandatory but sentiment has shifted recently amid the latest surge in cases.