No green beer here! Impress your guests with these St. Patrick’s Day Cocktails

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits shows Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner some fun, Iris-inspired cocktails. Take your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to the next level with some of these delicious and easy recipes!
Irish Espresso
Ingredients
• 1 ½ oz Slane Blended Irish Whiskey
• ½ oz Kapali Coffee Liqueur
• ½ oz espresso
• 3 coffee beans
Directions
- Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a coupe glass.
- Garnish with coffee beans.
Celtic Cream Soda
Ingredients
• 1 ½ oz Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch 12 Year Old
• 1 ½ oz strawberry syrup
• ¼ tsp vanilla extract
• 2 oz soda water
• Whipped cream
• Freeze-dried strawberries
Directions
1. Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
2. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.
3. Top with soda.
4. Garnish with whipped cream and freeze-dried strawberries.
Sipsmith Clover Club
Ingredients
• 8 raspberries, plus 3 for garnish
• 1 ¾ oz Sipsmith London Dry Gin
• 2 tsp Jacquin’s Sirop De Grenadine
• ½ oz Dolin Vermouth de Chambéry Rouge
• ½ oz fresh lemon juice
• 1 egg white
Directions
1. Chill a coupe glass.
2. Muddle first ingredient in a shaker, then add the rest of ingredients and shake vigorously.
3. Fill shaker with ice and shake again.
4. Fine strain into a chilled glass.
5. Garnish with skewered raspberries.