No green beer here! Impress your guests with these St. Patrick’s Day Cocktails

Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits shows Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner some fun, Iris-inspired cocktails. Take your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to the next level with some of these delicious and easy recipes!

Irish Espresso

Ingredients

• 1 ½ oz Slane Blended Irish Whiskey

• ½ oz Kapali Coffee Liqueur

• ½ oz espresso

• 3 coffee beans

Directions

  1. Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake and strain into a coupe glass.
  3. Garnish with coffee beans.

Celtic Cream Soda

Ingredients

• 1 ½ oz Johnnie Walker Black Label Blended Scotch 12 Year Old

• 1 ½ oz strawberry syrup

• ¼ tsp vanilla extract

• 2 oz soda water

• Whipped cream

• Freeze-dried strawberries

Directions

1. Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.

2. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass.

3. Top with soda.

4. Garnish with whipped cream and freeze-dried strawberries.

Sipsmith Clover Club

Ingredients

• 8 raspberries, plus 3 for garnish

• 1 ¾ oz Sipsmith London Dry Gin

• 2 tsp Jacquin’s Sirop De Grenadine

• ½ oz Dolin Vermouth de Chambéry Rouge

• ½ oz fresh lemon juice

• 1 egg white

Directions

1. Chill a coupe glass.

2. Muddle first ingredient in a shaker, then add the rest of ingredients and shake vigorously.

3. Fill shaker with ice and shake again.

4. Fine strain into a chilled glass.

5. Garnish with skewered raspberries.

