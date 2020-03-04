Nik Wallenda to make daring walk ACROSS A VOLCANO!!

Nik Wallenda, the man who walks across scary things, will attempt to complete his longest and highest wire-walk yet.

The daredevil will find himself over an active volcano at Masaya Volcano National Park in Nicaragua Wednesday night as viewers hold their breath.

He’ll walk the length of six football fields on a one inch wide steel cable.

Wallenda will have to wear an oxygen mask and compressed air to combat the plumes of toxic gas–which could add 13 pounds to his back.

Nik’s wife, Erendira, announced on Instagram last week, that she would also play a part in the act. It’s unclear what she will do.

Erendira is a seventh-generation aerialist who frequently performs with Nik. The walk itself is expected to take about 30-to-35 minutes.