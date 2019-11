Actor Nicolas Cage is in final talks for a new movie project in which he would play a fictional version of himself. It’s called “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”



The script was allegedly written without Cage’s knowledge by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. Gormican sent the script with a letter to Cage asking him to join the project and play himself.



The “meta” drama will include nods to films Cage has starred in, such as Leaving Las Vegas, Gone in 60 Seconds, and Face/Off.