New Zealand has launched its Coronavirus tracking app, to make contact tracing easier.



It acts as a digital diary of sorts.

Q-R codes will be available for users to scan at businesses and public areas, in order to keep track of their movements.

But the app isn’t completely finished. An update planned for June will be the most crucial aspect-allowing users to submit their data, and be alerted if they have come in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.