New Year’s Eve Cocktails with Defiant Distillery

MCVEYTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Defiant Distillery is “a micro-distillery with big ambitions.” All of their small-batch, handcrafted, spirits are made on their property in McVeytown, Pennsylvania. With fun names and delicious flavors perfect for blending, you can add these spirits to any drink and whip up an easy cocktail!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Defiant Distillery owner, Kristy Knouse, about some yummy cocktail recipe ideas for New Year’s Eve. Try any of the recipes below!

Cranberry Gin Fizz: 1 oz. Defiant Distillery Gin, soda water, cranberry juice, garnish with an orange

Creamsicle: 1 oz. Defiant Distillery Silk Road Traveler and cream soda

Carnival: 1 oz. Defiant Distillery Candy Shop, 7-Up, garnish with cotton candy

Pineapple Upside Down: 1 oz. Defiant Distillery Candy Shop, Pineapple Juic, garnish with cherry

Fizzy Nuts: 1 oz. Defiant Distillery Deez Nuts, sparkling apple cider