Happy New Year 2022 Light Up Downtown State College
January 01 2022 12:00 am

New Year’s Eve Cocktails with Defiant Distillery

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Outback Bowl Arkansas Razorbacks vs Penn State Nittany Lions
January 01 2022 12:00 pm

MCVEYTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Defiant Distillery is “a micro-distillery with big ambitions.” All of their small-batch, handcrafted, spirits are made on their property in McVeytown, Pennsylvania. With fun names and delicious flavors perfect for blending, you can add these spirits to any drink and whip up an easy cocktail!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Defiant Distillery owner, Kristy Knouse, about some yummy cocktail recipe ideas for New Year’s Eve. Try any of the recipes below!

Cranberry Gin Fizz: 1 oz. Defiant Distillery Gin, soda water, cranberry juice, garnish with an orange

Creamsicle: 1 oz. Defiant Distillery Silk Road Traveler and cream soda

Carnival: 1 oz. Defiant Distillery Candy Shop, 7-Up, garnish with cotton candy

Pineapple Upside Down: 1 oz. Defiant Distillery Candy Shop, Pineapple Juic, garnish with cherry

Fizzy Nuts: 1 oz. Defiant Distillery Deez Nuts, sparkling apple cider

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss