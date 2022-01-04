New Year, New You: Meal prepping made easy!

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Focusing on nutrition is one of the most popular new year’s resolutions that people set for themselves. Johnstown native, Katie Gutwald started Simple Nutrition Meals a little over a year ago. Katie’s goal is to provide quick, healthy meals for people on the go. She wants people to feel like they have more options than just running through the drive-thru. Katie now offers around six types of meals along with breakfast options and snacks on her website.

Customers can chose from colorful, plentiful, protein and veggie based meals that alternate throughout the season. For those closely tracking nutrients and calories — Katie includes a nutrition label on the side of every meal.

The process is pretty simple, all you have to do is visit the Simple Nutrition Meal website, and select what meals you’d like for the week as well as how many. Then you chose your pickup location, and pay online. Katie will send you an alert letting you know when your meals will be ready, and then they’ll be ready for pick up.

Katie is no stranger to eating well, and focusing on her health. “My husband and I compete in strongman competitions,” says Gutwald.

Katie delivers meals to five locations in Cambria county and one location in Somerset county.

Katie rents a kitchen where she can prep the meals once a week. “I make around 150 meals a week,” says Gutwald.

If you’re interested in becoming a pickup partner, or if you know of one that Katie should consider — reach out and let her know.

You can learn more about Katie’s meals, and her meal prep program by visiting her website, Facebook, or Instagram page.