New Year, New You: Drum-Latè Workout

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Welcome to 2022! With the new year, comes a lot of new year’s resolutions. Eating better, and exercising are some of the most popular goals that people set for themselves.

Local personal trainer, Tami Peddigree started her own type of workout which combines cardio drumming and Pilates called: Drum-Latè.

A few years ago Tami realized that her weight was really taking a toll on her life. “When I was 36, I thought I was having a heart attack, but what it was really an anxiety attack,” says Peddigree. She says the attack gave her the wake-up call that she needed in order to get her life back on track.

Tami says she was able to lose 120lbs. from exercise and eating right alone. “I didn’t do any of the shakes or take any kind of pills,” says Peddigree. “My doctor was able to help me research ways to eat better, and change my lifestyle for the better.”

“The best part is that you don’t even feel like you’re exercising, because you’re having fun,” says Peddigree.

Tami’s goal is to empower and inspire women to live their best lives by focusing on themselves.

Now Peddigree manages the YMCA in Lock Haven where she also teaches fitness classes.

Tami even created a private gym within the YMCA, so women can still workout with extra privacy.

The Drum-Latè classes are 45 minutes long, and Tami offers classes through zoom.

The River Valley Regional YMCA Lock Haven Branch is located at 145 E Water Street in Lock Haven. You can call the YMCA at (570) 748-6727 or visit their website for details.