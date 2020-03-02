New uniforms for American Airlines after complaints of rashes, headaches, and more

You may notice a new look the next time you fly American Airlines. Fifty thousand workers started wearing new uniforms today.

The front-line employees include ticket agents and flight attendants.

Lands’ End made the new uniforms. The black and gray clothing has been replaced with a new navy-like color called “Aviation Blue.” Additionally, for the first time, American is giving workers the choice of which fabric they want to wear: wool-blend or synthetic.

The previous clothing line was made by Twin Hill. American severed ties with the company in 2017 because the clothes sparked more than 1,600 health complaints by cabin crews.

Workers said those uniforms caused headaches, rashes, and respiratory problems. The airline and Twin Hill, however, maintained they were safe.