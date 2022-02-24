STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a new place to grab some fun food and cocktails with friends in State College check out Social Food + Drink.

“Only place currently doing Mexican style street food and also doing hand-crafted margaritas and other Mexican inspired beverages,” said Darryl Sallay, the executive chef of the Scholar Hotel Group.

Darryl has been working in the Syracuse area and is now bringing some of his culinary expertise to State College.

“I’ve been asked to help create a menu for the property that would fit the location,” said Sallay.

The Pop Up Bar is temporarily offering the Mexican street style flare menu.

“I’ve been in the industry for 30 years cooking. I am formerly trained from the culinary institute of America,” said Sallay.

“In the Summertime on Saturday mornings — most kids are watching cartoons. No, not me, I’m watching Julia Child and Jeff Smith. I’ve always had a fascination with food.”

For as long as Darryl can remember…he’s loved being in the kitchen. Darryl has always enjoyed helping his mom in the kitchen.

Which is why he has enjoyed putting together the new menu.

Anything that I’ve ever seen with people when it comes to Mexican and southwest food it’s more finger food that’s where the Mexican street food is coming from people just seem to like tacos and burritos, stuff they can just pick up and eat and associate with and it kind of also has that homey, comfort food to it,” said Sallay.

They’ve got the drinks to pair with it. With a fun atmosphere, with a cool view of the town. “Grab a couple friends, get a couple plates and just talk over some drinks and just share food – highly recommend cause that’s how you try a little bit of everything,” said Sallay.

You might find yourself not knowing what to decide on…

“I love hearing people bringing food out to a table because the servers are behind or something behind those lines and I just hear a table go “huh what was that?” said Sallay.

Social Food + Drink is located in the Scholar Hotel in State College at 205 East Beaver Ave.