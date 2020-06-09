New study suggests link between negative thinking and dementia

A new study has found that negative thinking may be a new risk factor for dementia.

The study found that repetitive negative thinking in later life was linked to cognitive decline.

The study also examined negative thinking behaviors such as rumination about the past and worry about the future.

Those thought patterns were linked to higher deposits of two harmful proteins responsible for Alzheimer’s disease.

One expert says most of the people in the study were already identified as being at higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease but previous research supported their claim that negative thinking could be linked to dementia.