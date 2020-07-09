New study reveals one human year is not equivalent to seven dog years

This news could change your life. Apparently one human year is not equivalent to seven dog years!

Scientists behind a study that came out in the journal “Cell Systems” say the answer is simple–dogs and humans don’t age at the same rate.

Researchers tracked molecular changes in the DNA of Labrador Retrievers and came up a with a new formula for you to use for calculating your pooch’s age.

A one-year-old dog actually compares to a 30-year-old human.

A four-year-old dog is more like a 52-year-old.

Then when dogs turn seven, the rate they age starts decreasing. It’s not a quick and easy formula to use on your own furry friend, but scientists say it’s more accurate.