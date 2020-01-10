New Miller Lite can prompts people to get off their smart phones

A new ad campaign is encouraging Americans to return to the original social media — having a beer out with friends.



Miller Lite is promoting dark colored “Offline” cans to bars across the country to inspire more drinkers to take a break from social media.



The writing on the back of the can says “It’s better to have a few friends in real life than a few thousand followers.”



Miller Lite’s new TV spot focuses on missed connections — people staring at their phones instead of interacting with friends. One of the spots has the message that it is better to stop swiping left because you might not notice what’s right in front of you.



In the commercial, a woman misses the attractive man to her right because she’s so busy looking at her smart phone.



The 12 ounce cans are a limited edition and will be available in more than 500 bars and taverns in 27 states starting this week.