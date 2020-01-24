New HBO comedy from the writer of Family Guy shows royal family from 6-year-old’s perspective

Orlando Bloom is set to voice Prince Harry in an upcoming animated series called “The Prince.”



It looks at the House of Windsor through the eyes of six-year-old Prince George — the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. He is third in line to the throne.



Series creator Gary Janetti says he got the idea for the show from posts on his Instagram page that show George appearing to react to news stories.



Janetti is a writer for Seth MacFarlane’s “Family Guy.” The show is expected to launch in the spring on HBO Max.