New Centre Care facility eyes early March for move-in

BELLEFONTE, Centre County, Pa. (WTAJ) — The new Centre Care facility’s new space and amenities are set to improve the lives of their residents and bring a feeling of “home.”

With a new rehab facility, stream-lined care and services, activity spaces, dining rooms, bistro-style dining, private rooms, and much more, the new Centre Care facility aims to have residents move-in in early March.

Administrator Andrew Naugle has been in the care facility business for a long time, with experience working one on one with residents. Naugle uses that experiences to provide insight and direction when it comes to accommodating residents’ needs and improving their lives. For example, Naugle told Studio 814 that he was once told by a resident that she had missed a certain aspect of her home life. Before bed, she’d have a warm towel that would comfort her and help her get to sleep. Since that interaction, the facility began providing warm towels for every resident via a new towel warmer. It’s those little details that Naugle says is important to the resident experience and making them feel comfortable and at home.

