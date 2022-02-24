Sponsored Content by Mount Union Lumber & Supply Inc.

Dwight Rittenhouse from Mount Union Lumber & Supply has some big news! They are adding another brand of heat pumps to their inventory — Mitsubishi Electric.

Mitsubishi Electric’s technologically advanced mini-split air conditioners and heat pumps can provide superior comfort, lower energy costs, zero emissions, and ultra-quiet heating and air conditioning in any climate. Learn more by exploring our solutions below. According to Rittenhouse, their “heating and cooling technology allows you to enjoy more precise and customizable comfort in one room or your entire home.” For example, one room could be set to 70 degrees, while another is set to 67 degrees, and then the heat/air is completely off in another.

Muls, Inc. installs single-zone units and multi-zone units.

For more information and technical details, give them a call at 814-542-2981.