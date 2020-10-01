New book tells the story of a local girl’s breakthrough cancer recovery

(WTAJ) — Tom and Kari Whitehead joined the show to talk about their new book chronicling their daughter’s journey through her break-through cancer treatment and recovery.

Emily was five years old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. After chemotherapy was not successful, the Whiteheads needed to find a way, a miracle.

That miracle was an experimental treatment called CAR-T cell therapy that, against all odds, saved Emily’s life. But it wasn’t easy, Emily spent two weeks on a ventilator in a time that recovery didn’t seem possible.

In the book, the Whitehead’s detail how faith, science, and miracles saved Emily’s life.

“Praying For Emily: The Faith, Science, and Miracles that Saved Our Daughter” is available everywhere on October 6. More information can be found on their website.

