For “Twilight” fans, the long wait is over. A new book is coming soon.



The beloved vampire series returns this summer with a new novel “Midnight Sun.” The book revisits the fateful love story of the vampire Edward Cullen and the human Bella Swan.

Edward is a tortured soul who battles his own nature– how can he love a human whose blood he wants to drink?

The book is set to be on store shelves in just a few months — August 4, 2020.